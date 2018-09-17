× Brett Kavanaugh again denies woman’s assault claim

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is again denying a woman’s allegation he sexually assaulted her at a party three decades ago.

The White House released a new statement Monday from the nominee in which he calls the claim “completely false.” Kavanaugh says he never did what the accuser describes “to her or anyone.”

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward Sunday in an interview with The Washington Post to say a drunken Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers.

Kavanaugh says in the statement he “had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself.”

Kavanaugh had been on a smooth confirmation track, but the new allegations have roiled that process.