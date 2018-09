OCONOMOWOC -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Concord General Store. It's a gas station! It's a general store! It's a petting zoo!

About Concord General Store (website)

Concord General Store offers a supply of organic foods, wines, coffee, beer, liquor and candy. We also supply ethanol-free fuel on pumps 9 & 10 which is better for boats, older cars, and small motors. Check out our deli section and the Moose Cafe Coffee Bar.​ ​