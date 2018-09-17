FOX6, Red Cross, iHeartMedia to host Florence Disaster Relief Phone Bank

People wait for food inside an American Red Cross evacuation shelter in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on September 17, 2018. - Catastrophic floods raised the threat of landslides and dam failures across the southeastern United States on Monday, prolonging the agony caused by a killer hurricane that has left more than a dozen people dead and caused billions of dollars in damage. Downgraded to a tropical depression, Florence crept over South and North Carolina, dumping heavy rains on already flood-swollen river basins that authorities warned could bring more death and destruction. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
MILWAUKEE — Florence has now been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical depression. But the storm is still causing unbelievable amounts of devastation. Recovery efforts are only just beginning, and the cleanup will take months.
FOX6, the Red Cross and iHeartMedia are teaming up to offer comfort and relief to those facing the aftermath of Florence’s incredible destruction.
We’ll be hosting a Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Phone Bank on Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 5 a.m. until noon — and again from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
If you’d like to make an online donation right now, you are urged to CLICK HERE.
Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.
Thank you in advance for your generosity.