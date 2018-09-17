Governments boycotting Nike or considering it are mounting

Posted 11:55 am, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:57AM, September 17, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Nike running shoes are displayed at a DSW store on September 14, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A week after Nike released a 'Just Do It' ad campaign that featured controversial former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, the company's stock hit an all-time high at the end of the trading day on Thursday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island town is considering asking its departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products, and the American Civil Liberties Union is objecting.

The North Smithfield Town Council plans Monday evening to discuss a resolution. Council President John Beauregard is a former state trooper who is upset with Nike’s decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in ads.

North Smithfield hasn’t said what it buys from Nike, if anything. The ACLU of Rhode Island says it could be held liable for violating the First Amendment.

The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on the city attorney’s advice.

Mississippi’s public safety chief said over the weekend that state police would no longer buy Nike products.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Related stories