‘It’s big!’ Sharon police issue warning about fox after at least 2 sightings

SHARON — Police in Sharon have put out an APB on a suspicious, hairy creature after at least two sightings — one caught on camera.

“It’s big! It’s very big,” said Brad Buchholz, Sharon police chief.

Chief Buchholz said this suspect came pretty close to turning himself in.

“On Friday, I had the opportunity to see the fox come in right across the street from our police department,” said Buchholz.

While police said the fox doesn’t appear to be a threat to humans, there’s always a danger when it comes to other animals.

“We do have an ordinance that allows chickens. Oddly enough, maybe he’s coming in for a feast,” said Buchholz.

A cellphone camera captured the fox, showing its white-tipped tail as it tiptoed through Goodland Park.

“We just want to keep track of it — where it’s going. If it does get to be a problem, we will certainly contact the DNR and start looking at other options,” said Buchholz.

In a Facebook post, Buchholz warned future witnesses to hold their fire, reminding that it’s illegal to discharge firearms within the village limits.