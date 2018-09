× Mattie’s Moment

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers have been staging some memorable moments at Miller Park this season. The organization is also very attuned to the community and recently Mattie Van Eerden was invited up to the big club to throw out a first pitch. Mattie has been a big part of the Concordia University Baseball team for the past few years and a the subject of a recent Beyond the Game story on FOX SIX. Mattie’s Moment is one of the best in a noteworthy season.