Mayor Barrett joins community leaders in kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, Sept. 17 joined community leaders to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. Community leaders highlighted month-long programming around the city and encourage the public to engage in a variety of workshops, socials, and celebrations.

“We have so much rich cultural diversity in Milwaukee and Hispanic Heritage Month helps shine the spotlight on some of the wonderful groups, activities and organizations that provide so much Latin flavor and enrichment in our city and the region,” Alderman Pérez said.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, all are invited to take part in a one year anniversary andlelight vigil to remember those who died and those affected in Puerto Rico and beyond by Hurricane Maria. Thursday’s vigil will go from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at UMOS on S. Chase Avenue.