Milwaukee man charged, accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 2 women

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges — accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women. The attacks happened in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa in September.

Jovon Bethly is facing the following charges:

Two counts of first degree sexual assault

Two counts of kidnapping

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, Sept. 1 around 7:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 28th Street and Richardson Place in Milwaukee for the report of an abduction.

The victim told police she was walking home with her boyfriend when they were approached by a subject in a van. The victim told officers the suspect, later identified as Jovon Bethly, pointed a gun at her boyfriend and asked him “where the money was at.” The victim’s boyfriend approached Bethly and showed him he did not have anything. That’s when Bethly allegedly told the victim “get in the car.” The victim told police she complied, because she feared her boyfriend would be shot if she did not.

The complaint indicates Bethly then drove from the area of 28th and Richardson to 28th and Kilbourn, where he pulled over and sexually assaulted the victim. Bethly then drove the victim to the area of 27th and Kilbourn and let her go.

A week later, on Sunday, Sept. 9, Wauwatosa officers were dispatched to the Wisconsin Athletic Club on Watertown Plank Road around 10:15 a.m. for a possible kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated battery report.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she was running with her dog northbound on N. 87th Street, just east of the Wisconsin Athletic Club, when a man exited a grey minivan and displayed a small black handgun. He allegedly told the victim to leave the dog and get in the vehicle.

The complaint indicates Bethly drove to an undeveloped area of the Milwaukee County Grounds just north of 87th and Watertown Plank Road and parked. Once parked, he sexually assaulted the victim.

During the assault, the victim told detectives she tried to escape, that’s when Bethly “started punching her in her face and smacked her head on the driver side front window”, according to the criminal complaint. The victim received a broken tooth.

After the assault, Bethly told the victim he would kill her and her family if she told anyone. He then dropped her off in the same spot he kidnapped her from.

Both women identified Bethly as their attacker during a line up.

Bethly is currently being held on a $250,000 dollar bond.