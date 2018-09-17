× Mount Pleasant DPW worker hit by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant Department of Public Works employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday afternoon, Sept. 17.

It happened around 1 p.m. on State Highway 31 near Shirley Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant was headed northbound on State Highway 31 when her vehicle collided with the DPW worker, who was outside his truck, wearing reflective clothing.

The DPW worker was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

Police said the striking driver was cooperative with investigators, and alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.