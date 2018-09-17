× Sendik’s is hiring for full, part-time positions at 17 locations

MILWAUKEE — Sendik’s Food Market is looking for workers to fill positions in all 17 of its locations around southeast Wisconsin.

The grocer is looking to fill 220 positions in all — about 80 of those are full-time.

Anyone interested in joining the Sendik’s team is invited to take part in what the grocer calls an Instant Interview Day on Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at its home office at 7225 W. Marcia Rd. in Milwaukee.

All candidates that attend will be interviewed. Candidates are encouraged to complete an application online prior to attending this interview day. Apply at sendiks.com/jobs.