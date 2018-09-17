× ‘Uber of snow plowing:’ SnoHub, now in Milwaukee, seeks part-time employees

MILWAUKEE — There are job openings on an app that matches snow plow drivers with customers ahead of another Wisconsin winter.

SnoHub officials are looking to provide 1,000 part-time jobs to veterans and others looking for extra income. The company is expanding operations into Wisconsin, starting in the Milwaukee area.

CEO James Albis said SnoHub has been described as “the Uber of snow plowing.”

“It’s on-demand snow clearing when you want it. It puts you, as the customer, in control. It’s all about convenience and simplicity,” said Albis.

SnoHub also announced a partnership with Douglas Dynamics to provide SnowEx plows for clearing snow in residential areas.