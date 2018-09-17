Vandals strike, spray paint playground, courts at Liberty Park in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Vandals with spray paint caused a lot of damage at Liberty Park in Pewaukee on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Crews were seen cleaning up the spray paint with pressure washers on Monday morning, Sept. 17. The vandals hit a playground, basketball court and adjacent tennis court. Some of the language in the spray painting was offensive.

It is unclear who is responsible for the tagging. However, officials tell FOX6 News it appears the vandals broke into a locked box for a youth soccer team — and used spray paint intended for lining a soccer field for this vandalism.

Police alerted the park district of the vandalism on Sunday — and neighbors of the park later on Sunday began their own effort to begin the cleanup.

Officials are not sure how much it will cost to clean up all of the graffiti. But they insist the parks are safe — and should be inviting to everyone.