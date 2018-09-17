Vikings cut rookie kicker after 3 missed FGs in tie with Packers

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Daniel Carlson #7 of the Minnesota Vikings watches as he misses a field goal during overtime of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers and the Vikings tied 29-29. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have waived rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, after the fifth-round draft pick pulled all three of his field goal attempts wide right at Green Bay.

Two of Carlson’s misses came in overtime on Sunday, forcing the Vikings to settle for a 29-29 tie with the rival Packers. Carlson was cut on Monday, as the Vikings signed wide receiver Aldrick Robinson.

They didn’t immediately announce a replacement for Carlson. Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history, is a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

Carlson was awarded the job when the Vikings let Kai Forbath go on Aug. 20, and Carlson pulled two field goal tries wide left in a preseason game four days later.

