2 killed in crash at 14th and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Two drivers were killed in a crash at 14th and Pennsylvania in Sheboygan on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Police said a 56-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman died as a result of the crash — which involved two vehicles and no passengers. Police said a parked vehicle was struck as well.

The cause is under investigation, but police said preliminary information indicated a medical issue may have led up to it.