Alderwoman demands chancellor resign over husband's conduct

WHITEWATER — A Whitewater Common Council member says University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper‘s husband groped her and Kopper should resign.

UW System President Ray Cross banned Pete Hill from campus and stripped him of his title as associate to the chancellor in June in response to allegations Hill sexually harassed several women.

Whitewater Alderwoman Stephanie Vander Pas posted on Facebook on Sunday that Hill put his hand up her skirt, down the back of her skirt and then “to a place I can still feel that hand.” She did not elaborate in the letter about the circumstances of their alleged encounter. She concluded the letter by demanding Kopper resign.

Hill has denied any wrongdoing. A university spokeswoman told the Wisconsin State Journal that Kopper remains committed to serving the school.