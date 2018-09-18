Check out the Hogwarts Escape Room at the Brown Deer Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- An evil Defense Against the Dark Arts professor has given you detention, and every other student who received detention in the past then mysteriously vanished. Can you beat the clock and find the Floo Powder you need to escape, or will you be doomed to stay in detention forever?

Brian is at the Brown Deer Public Library to highlight their Hogwarts Escape Room: Detention of Doom For fans of all ages, but especially kids & teens!

Open: Through Friday Sept. 21 The event is a fundraiser, with the funds going towards the library's 2019 programming.

Tickets are $2.50 per person. Groups must have at least four people; otherwise you may be paired with another similarly-aged group.