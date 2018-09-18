Fiserv Forum to help Bucks stay competitive on and off the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The goal and the vision are now a reality for Milwaukee Bucks' President Peter Feigin -- after Fiserv Forum opened in August.

“We want to resource this city with the greatest facility you could ever imagine, from the Sports Science Center to the parking structure to the arena -- they’ve all been vehicles to bring us all closer together," said Feigin.

That Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center is a state-of-the-art training facility next to Fiserv Forum.

Feigin said the players were as excited to go through their campus and locker room at the arena as they were when they opened the Sports Science Center -- and the excitement was infectious.

Feigin knows to truly compete in today’s NBA, it’s important to have a state-of-the-art arena with modern amenities, like Fiserv Forum.

“It’s essential for a lot of reasons -- like resourcing who your athletes are, who your performers are, but more importantly, this is all end-user fans, so this is all about the experience," said Feigin.

With an accomplished new coach in Mike Budenholzer and an all-star player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, can their leadership coupled with the new arena help the team really "own the future?"

“It’s the perfect storm. When we started to think about this three or four years ago, we had one of the youngest teams in the NBA. We've kept the nucleus together with Giannis and with Khris and brought some other substantial players who have played in the league," said Feigin.

The Bucks' organization is known for embracing history and seems poised to make more of it, and Feigin said he's fully aware of the symbolism in moving from the Mecca to the BMO Harris Bradley Center to Fiserv Forum.

“We think it’s the natural next step. Seamlessly, how do we look at the past and celebrate the future in a really good way?” said Feigin.