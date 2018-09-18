Florence relief: Donations needed to help hurricane victims heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The American Red Cross and FOX6 News are teaming up to help the victims of Hurricane Florence. We’ll be hosting a Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Phone Bank on Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 5 a.m. until noon — and again from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

By Tuesday night, Sept. 18, after a five-day assault on the East Coast, Florence was expected to move offshore into the Atlantic. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 33 deaths linked to the storm.

"The amount of trauma and tragedy, it's really hard to quantify right now. People are out there feeding, they are out there working at shelters and a lot of people are getting moved around as this storm evolves and the threats kind of change," said Justin Kern, American Red Cross.

Kern said 60 volunteers from Wisconsin headed to the East Coast in the wake of Florence. Your generous donations make these efforts possible.

"They are going to be helping support shelters. They are going to be supporting some of the 17,000 meals we served (Monday) alone. They are going to be helping supply cleanup kits to help people when we get to that recovery phase," said Kern.

As Kern put it, whatever Florence took away, Red Cross volunteers will bring back.

"Twenty-thousand people stayed at more than 200 shelters (Monday) night alone," said Kern.

The average deployment of a Red Cross volunteer is two to three weeks.

If you’d like to make an online donation right now, you are urged to CLICK HERE.

Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much. Thank you in advance for your generosity.