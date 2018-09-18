Fortnite cited in more than 200 divorce proceedings

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 21: Twitch streamer and professional gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins streams during Ninja Vegas '18 at Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino on April 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blevins is playing against more than 230 challengers in front of 700 fans in 10 live 'Fortnite' games with up to USD 50,000 in cash prizes on the line. He is donating all his winnings to the Alzheimer's Association. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
If you want your marriage to last forever, stop playing the video game Fortnite!
A divorce website in the UK says they’ve received 200 divorce petitions so far this year, blaming “addiction to Fortnite” as the reason for the breakup.
Those numbers account for five percent of all divorce petitions.
In June, the World Health Organization announced that compulsive gaming is now classified as a mental condition.