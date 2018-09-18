× Fortnite cited in more than 200 divorce proceedings

If you want your marriage to last forever, stop playing the video game Fortnite!

A divorce website in the UK says they’ve received 200 divorce petitions so far this year, blaming “addiction to Fortnite” as the reason for the breakup.

Those numbers account for five percent of all divorce petitions.

In June, the World Health Organization announced that compulsive gaming is now classified as a mental condition.