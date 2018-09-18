Get paid to eat pizza! Company that makes ovens seeks work-from-home part-timers 🍕

MILWAUKEE — How would you like to get paid to eat pizza?

The cookware company Ooni is hiring multiple pizza taste testers to make and then test the pizzas made in the Ooni ovens.

As a freelancer, you’ll work from home, part-time, where you’ll be encouraged to make as many different pizza creations as you can.

Pay ranges from $300 to $1,000 per day, depending on experience. You can be based anywhere in the world.

Ooni officials said their ovens, the Uuni 3 and Uuni Pro cook restaurant-quality pizza in just 60 seconds, and they’re designed for cooking outdoors.

To apply, you’re asked to submit a video (maximum one minute in length and no larger than 20MB) detailing why you’d be great for this role and showing off your epic pizza skills — to jobs@ooni.com. The application process will be open until Oct. 14.

CLICK HERE to learn more.