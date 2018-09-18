Green Alert: Search is on for 38-year-old Nicholas Wagener of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — A Green Alert has been issued for 38-year-old Nicholas Wagener of Eau Claire. Wagener was last seen in the City of Eau Claire on Sept. 5 at 3 p.m.

A Green Alert is an individual who is missing and is a veteran at risk.

Officials say Wagener was riding a bright green bicycle and had a large backpack with him. Wagener claimed he was going camping with his father, but no family member or friend has been in contact with Wagener since Sept. 5.

Officials say Wagener has left without contacting anyone for long periods of time in the past, most recently living in the woods using his advanced outdoor survival skills. Wagener made statements that are concerning for his mental health, but no overt statements of self-harm were made.

If contacted, please check welfare and notify the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.