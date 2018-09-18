× He raped her at gunpoint: 6 years later, revenge

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – A woman raped in 2007 had the jarring experience of spotting her rapist six years later in an Atlanta subway station, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

At that point, she didn’t think much about what to do next.

“She was overcome by the moment and began to yell out that he was the man who had raped her six years earlier,” the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, per Fox News.

Police then arrested Antonio White, 54, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his rape conviction on Friday.

The woman, who had only described the crime to friends and family at the time, told authorities how she had accepted a ride from White, whom she recognized as having lived in her former neighborhood. Rather than take her home, White drove the woman to an abandoned house and chased her with a gun as she tried to escape, ultimately pulling her back into the vehicle by her hair. Prosecutors say he raped her in the vehicle and threatened to kill her.

At trial, they described four previous sexual assaults by White between 1983 and 2008.

More From Newser: