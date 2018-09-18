Henry Winkler wins his 1st Emmy

LIVE: President Trump holds a joint press conference with the president of Poland

Posted 11:58 am, September 18, 2018, by and , Updated at 12:00PM, September 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Henry Winkler arrives at HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception at the Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Four decades after he charmed TV audiences as “The Fonz” on “Happy Days,” Henry Winkler finally has charmed the TV academy voters.

He has won his first Emmy for his work on “Barry” Monday night, Sept. 17. And many of his fellow performers apparently agreed that the honor was overdue, giving him a standing ovation. Winkler was philosophic in his acceptance comments, using a gambling analogy to explain his situation.

He said, “if you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you. Tonight, I got to clear the table.”

Backstage, he was reminded that he told reporters earlier that if he’d won, he might wet his pants. He didn’t, though he joked that he wore rubber pants lined with powder, just in case.

The 72-year-old was previously nominated three times for playing “The Fonz” on “Happy Days.”