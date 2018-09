Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a movie just for grown up with its "R" rating. But, kids are featured in the film. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with more from the child actors starring in "A Simple Favor."

"A Simple Favor" hit theaters this weekend. It's about a mysterious woman who goes missing in a small town and her best friend trying to piece together clues about what happened. Gino recently attended the red carpet premier for the movie and talked with some of the stars.