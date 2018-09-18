× Milwaukee Bucks seek college artists to design custom giveaway cap

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for artistically-talented college students to design one of three caps for the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series.

A news release from the Bucks says the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series will feature three custom-designed hats that will be given to the first 10,000 fans at three different home games during the upcoming season. The other two caps in the series will each be designed by a current and former Bucks player.

Students who would like to be considered to design the third hat in the series should submit samples of art work (no larger than 10 MB) to promotions@bucks.com by Friday, Sept. 28 . One winner will then be chosen to design the final cap of the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series in conjunction with the Bucks. The artist will be able to design the underside of the bill of the hat, and have the ability to choose the thread colors and the strap color, and have their name on the inside of the cap.

All three hats in the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series, and the names of the current and former player who are designing the other two hats, will be unveiled prior to the start of the season. Each hat will be given away during a Bucks game at Fiserv Forum in the second half of the 2018-19 season.