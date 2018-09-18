× Milwaukee man faces charges after donation jar stolen, deputy led on pursuit

RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a donation jar from a gas station before leading law enforcement on a pursuit on Tuesday morning, Sept. 17.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said around 8:30 a.m., a deputy on routine patrol heard a dispatch report of the theft of the donation jar at Kwik Trip near State Highway 20 and the East Frontage Road. The deputy soon spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, and caught up with it just south of the Racine and Milwaukee County line.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued on I-41, exiting at Ryan Road and heading east, reaching speeds of approximately 80 miles-per-hour. At Pennsylvania Avenue, he headed west, and the deputy was able to get a clear view of him before he turned south on State Highway 38. An Oak Creek police officer attempted to deploy spike strips, but the driver avoided them and continued on State Highway 38, passing on double yellow lines, traveling at high speeds and exhibiting “a total disregard for other motorists,” sheriff’s officials said.

A decision was made to terminate the pursuit.

The driver was identified as a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, who is now facing charges of felony eluding, recklessly endangering safety and traffic citations.