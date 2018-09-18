× Monster Jam coming to Fiserv Forum in January, tickets on sale soon

MILWAUKEE — Monster Jam is coming to Fiserv Forum from Jan. 18-19, 2019. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and can be purchased here.

Featuring eight of the most intense athletes of Monster Jam, fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor contending in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the iconic Monster Jam trucks in six events sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Fans can sign up in advance to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer to get early purchase access to Monster Jam tickets with a special code during the venue pre-sale period from September 18–25: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page.