MILWAUKEE -- Happy National Cheeseburger Day! AJ Bombers is celebrating the food that made it famous with a "cheese on cheese on cheeseburger." And you can get it all week. The burger features Bomber sauce, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, Colby cheese and house made fresh cheese fried curds. And if you order this week, you'll get a free scoop of frozen custard too!

Sobelman's also dropped off burgers in celebration of the day!