MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a school bus was struck by a BB gun pellet Tuesday morning, Sept. 18. Police initially reported that a rock hit the bus.

It happened near 41st and Center around 7 a.m.

Police say the pellet struck a window, and the glass subsequently struck an 8-year-old girl. The child was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

No additional details have been released.