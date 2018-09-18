Potawatomi, Make-A-Wish surprise girl with trip to Disney World

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, through its Heart of Canal Street program, teamed up with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to give a 13-year-old girl some special treatment.

Iyanna suffers from a brain tumor. On Tuesday, Sept. 18, she learned Make-A-Wish is sending Iyanna and her family to Disney World!

Iyanna said she’s grateful so many people came together to make her dream come true.

“I’m excited. These people don’t know me a lot, but they would do all this for me and it made me happy,” Iyanna said.

To top it all off, before she left, they threw her a Disney princess-themed party at Potawatomi on Tuesday — complete with pizza and chocolate cake.

Iyanna said she’s looking forward to riding the “big roller coasters” at Disney World.