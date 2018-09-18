× Sparking electrical wire, explosion prompt road closure in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — A couple of roads in New Berlin remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 18 after a report of a sparking electrical wire and explosion.

That report was first made around 4:20 p.m. on Monday when the New Berlin Fire Department was dispatched to the area near Coffee Rd. and Woelfel Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a frayed electrical wire and gray smoke coming from the ground beneath the wire.

The New Berlin Police Department requested the assistance of We Energies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Milwaukee County Bomb Squad and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the cause of this incident.

For now, Coffee Road, between Calhoun Road and Heide Lane is closed, as well as Woelfel Road between Observatory Road and Coffee Road. Residents are still able to access their homes.