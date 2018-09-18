Pictures: Suspects sought in garage burglary on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help to identify two suspects wanted in a garage burglary on the city’s south side.

Officials say the suspects entered the victim’s open overhead garage door around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16 and removed various tools without consent.

Suspect #1 (driver) is described as a male, white, wearing a basketball cap, dark sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Suspect #2 (passenger) is described as a male, white, wearing a baseball cap and unknown colored t-shirt.

The suspect’s vehicle which is described as a green Dodge truck with an extended cab. The truck has a matching green cap on the back, with red rims. It also has a red front and rear bumper.

If you have any information that could help Milwaukee police, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.