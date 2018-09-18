Think outside the box: Some kid-friendly projects you can do with cardboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Do you find yourself with boxes on top of boxes? Maybe you do a little too much online shopping -- or maybe you've just moved? Either way, Laura Behrendt from Two Men and a Truck joins Real Milwaukee with some crafts you can do with all that cardboard.

Fall officially kicks off on Saturday, September 22 and there's no better way to celebrate than with a fall-inspired craft in the comfort of your cozy home. Today Laura Behrendt, the marketing director for Two Men & a Truck, is here with some easy, fun craft ideas with the use of leftover cardboard boxes. The crafts include enchanted pumpkins, cardboard leaves, yarn apples and friendly spiders.