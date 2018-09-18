× TMZ: Writer says Bert and Ernie are a couple, Sesame Workshop rep says they’re ‘best friends’

CALIFORNIA — A spokesperson for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street” said Bert and Ernie are “best friends,” after a writer indicated the iconic characters are a couple.

According to TMZ, the spokesperson said Bert and Ernie “were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

Please see our statement below regarding Bert and Ernie. pic.twitter.com/6r2j0XrKYu — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) September 18, 2018

Frank Oz, a longtime puppeteer for the show and the hands behind Bert and other characters told TMZ “it’s fine (Mark Saltzman) feels they are (gay). They’re not, of course, but why that question? Does it really matter?”

It seems Mr. Mark Saltzman was asked if Bert & Ernie are gay. It's fine that he feels they are. They're not, of course. But why that question? Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There's much more to a human being than just straightness or gayness. — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) September 18, 2018

Saltzman, who joined the Sesame Street crew in 1984, according to TMZ, told “Queerty” he wrote them as a gay couple, and said Bert and Ernie are a reflection of his own same-sex relationship.

TMZ noted that Bert and Ernie are longtime gay icons for many in the LGBT community.