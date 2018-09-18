‘So excited:’ New library, apartment building to open in 2019 at 76th and Good Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- –Milwaukee-based developers Royal Capital Group and Maures Development Group on Tuesday, Sept. 18 broke ground at the site of their new library and apartment development near 76th Street and Good Hope Road.

"It's a place where you can dream, and it's a place where you can turn your dreams into reality," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

PHOTO GALLERY

"We are so excited," said Michele Bria, Milwaukee Public Library Board president.

The 17,000 square foot space will replace the Mill Road Library.

"It will have a lot of innovation and a lot of technology included," said Kevin Newell, Royal Capital Group president.

"This is not your grandmother's library," said Mayor Barrett.

The branch will feature flexible rooms, greater access to technology and a maker space for potential inventors.

"As you drive by it and see it all lit up, it will draw you in to sit down and read a good book by this awesome fireplace that's going to be in our community room," said Bria.

Plus, above it all -- the $15 million development will house 65 one-, two- and three-bedroom mixed-income apartments.

"This is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city in terms of income, in terms of culture, so it's really a hub and microcosm of our great city," said Bria.

"But also the opportunity to provide housing for families much in need on the northwest side of Milwaukee gets us really excited," said Newell.

Librarians hope to check out the first books by the end of 2019.