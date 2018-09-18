Wisconsin’s newest pro baseball team is the… Milwaukee Milkmen

FRANKLIN — Wisconsin’s newest pro baseball team coming to Franklin will be known as… the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The team made the announcement official on Facebook this week.

The team website says it’ll be “pro baseball that’s udderly different.” It already has merchandise and tickets available for the inaugural season in 2019.

The Milkmen will be the state’s first American Association of Independent Professional Baseball team. They will call the Ballpark Commons development in Franklin their home.

The $125 million mixed-used development will feature a 4,000-seat stadium (which will also host the UW-Milwaukee Panthers), commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, up to 212 apartments and various entertainment and active lifestyle features including the MOSH Performance and Wellness Village and Luxe Golf Bays, a massive, three-level entertainment center.

In keeping with the dairy theme, the website shows left field and right field areas of the new ballpark will be called “The Pastures.” Also, right-center field will have an area called “Bleacher Creatures.”

Ballpark Commons is planned for a spring 2019 opening.