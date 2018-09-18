Yum! Wait until you taste Fiserv Forum’s Milwaukee-centric menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman, his role in helping to build Fiserv Forum’s culinary program has been a labor of love. He spent a lot of time figuring out what spoke most to the food scene in Milwaukee.

What you’ll find inside is MKEat, a Milwaukee-centric approach to food and drink.

“Milwaukee, to me, has always been a great culinary city. Right now, the great thing that's even more evolving is that people are visiting more of their local establishments," said Hardiman.

That locally-focused menu features several familiar names: Sobelman’s, Laughing Taco, Iron Grate BBQ, Klement’s and Fresh Fin Poke.

It’s not just about the food these popular spots are putting out.

“You look at what these individuals had to do to build their particular businesses -- the things they're doing in the community and the support they have from all the people in the city of Milwaukee," said Hardiman.

Fiserv Forum houses 17 kitchens. The main kitchen is nearly six times larger than the one at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and will produce a bulk of the items.

Sure, you’ll find standard arena fare – pretzels, popcorn and soda, but as Chef Hardiman explained, he and his team are going the extra mile to make your trip to Fiserv Forum an experience.

“We have taken the time to think about how we're not only going to make the hot dog, but how we give them the best hot dog they've ever had -- to create that memorable experience. When they come to the arena, I want them to understand they're going to have an awesome food journey at the end of the day," said Hardiman.