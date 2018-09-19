× Brewers host Outlet Sale at Miller Park, deals up to 70% off

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will host an Outlet Sale on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22 inside the Brewers Team Store located within the Home Plate Gate at Miller Park.

The sale will feature savings of up to 70 percent off regular prices. It’s open for business on Friday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Closeout deals including jerseys, men’s, women’s and youth clothing, as well as hats and novelty items will all be available at significantly reduced prices.

Shoppers can access the sale by entering Miller Park at the Home Plate Gate entrance near the Box Office. Cash and credit cards will be accepted (no personal checks). Admission and parking is free.