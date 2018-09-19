× Community pushes to give 19-year-old cancer patient a prom

MILWAUKEE — A community effort is underway to make a wish come true for a Milwaukee teen battling cancer. Those that know the teen say she’s a very sweet, loving and giving person to others. She was getting ready to go to college when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Jasmine Avila is only 19 years old. Her bravery inspired members of the Housing Authority of Milwaukee to put together a prom for her this weekend.

Avila never got the chance to attend hers and always wanted to attend. Now, multiple community groups and businesses are coming together to donate items — including the dress.

“Us coming together shows the community that it is possible that no matter where you are at; where you are coming from. We are all able to contribute something back,” explained Norma Duckworth, Choice Neighborhood Initiative case manager.

The groups are still in need of donations in cups, silverware and burners to keep food warm among other items. If you are interested in helping out, you are invited to reach out to norma.duckworth@hacm.org or by phone at 414-286-6224 or 262-894-3484.