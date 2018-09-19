Daniel Evans sentenced to 60 years in prison in violent home invasion

KENOSHA — A Kenosha County judge sentenced Daniel Evans on Wednesday, Sept. 19 to 60 years in prison and another 30 years of extended supervision in connection with a violent home invasion in the Village of Somers last October.

Evans, 53, pleaded no contest to four charges in the case. They include:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater — 2 counts

Burglary of a building or dwelling, as party to a crime, repeater

Burglary, arm self with dangerous weapon, repeater

Evans had originally faced 23 total charges in the case. The plea deal he reached was for the above charges.

The home invasion happened on Oct. 27, 2017, and left an elderly couple hospitalized. Prosecutors say it was part of a series of crimes committed by Evans — a man accused in a series of break-ins, who prosecutors say used a stolen car and a stolen gun to carry out some of his crimes.

Evans got out of prison in February of 2017 after serving nearly 20 years for charges of battery to an officer, then battery to a prisoner.