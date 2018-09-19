× Donate generously: FOX6, Red Cross, iHeartMedia host Florence Disaster Relief Phone Bank

MILWAUKEE — As the pictures and stories from the Carolinas continue to come in, we’re seeing the massive devastation Hurricane Florence left in her path. The recovery has only just begun, and hundreds of thousands of people are in desperate need of help.

FOX6, the Red Cross and iHeartMedia have teamed up to offer comfort and relief those facing the aftermath of Florence’s incredible destruction.

The Florence Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank is open today, Sept. 19 from 5 a.m. until noon — and again from 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Please call 414-355-3160 now and make a pledge to help those in dire need. Any donation, large or small, will make a difference to those who have lost so much.

You can also CLICK HERE to make an on-line donation — or text FLORENCE to 90999 to make an instant $10 donation to the American Red Cross.

Thank you in advance for your generosity.