Glendale police: Group jumps fence, steals $3,400 in construction equipment

GLENDALE — Glendale police are looking to track down three people who jumped a fence on North Glen Park Road, and stole thousands of dollars in construction equipment.

Police say it happened around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

According to police, three subjects exited their vehicle — a tan four-door Buick Regal — jumped a fence and stole construction and power equipment valued at approximately $3,400.

The group fled in the Buick with Wisconsin plates 399-ZWH.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Glendale police at 414-228-1753.