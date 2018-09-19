× ‘Grow from it:’ Packers’ Blake Martinez says Pack lucky to come out with tie vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY — The second week of the regular season was another crazy one for the Green Bay Packers — the game vs. the Vikings ending in a tie at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 16. It was a game the Packers and their fans felt should’ve been a win.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren went Inside the Huddle with linebacker Blake Martinez, and asked him about dealing with the heat and the Vikings.

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “Heavy on the hydration. Getting dragged back out there for extra football on a day like this is tough when you are a defensive player too. To me it seemed like the pendulum swings to the offense the longer you are out there on a day like this. Does it?”

Martinez: “Oh yeah. 100 percent. I think just us going back and forth and going back out there and then obviously having that extra 10 minutes, it was tough for us, but I think for the most part, we did what we needed to do. We just didn’t come up with the right plays.”

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “So what’s your personal takeaway, initial response to this game?”

Martinez: “I think overall, looking at the tie, it definitely doesn’t feel good at all, but it doesn’t hurt as much as a loss. I think as long as we can grow from it and improve from it, things that we will see on tape, I think it will make us that much better as a team.”

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “The Vikings have a ton of offensive weapons this year and they are one of the more diversified skill position type of teams in the league. Their line isn’t quite as strong as those skilled position guys. When they go up against you with all those guys who can spread the field and they can move at you with speed, was it what you expected? Pretty much matching the scouting report of the week?”

Martinez: “Oh yeah, definitely. I think they did. What we were looking at or looking for, I think for the most part we did what we needed to do, and I think as we moved later in the game, just little plays here and there and obviously when we didn’t make the plays, it got called back or didn’t actually kind of count, so it was tough.”

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “Some untimely penalties against your offense. Some untimely penalties against your defense — boy, those loom large in a tied game, in an overtime game. How do you not fixate on those no matter how upset you might be or somebody else may be. They have occurred and they stand.”

Martinez: “No, definitely. I think the one instance where we got the interception and obviously got it called back, it was one of those moments where for me, I know a lot of guys were kind of like ‘dang, what the heck’ or making comments here or there and it was just like, ‘hey, everyone get in this huddle right now. We got a game to play. Let’s keep doing what we are doing. We did it that time, why can’t we do it again?'”

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “What is your interpretation of roughing the passer, or the type of situation as a linebacker — who is going to be going after passers all out? If you get the opportunity to get close, you have always been trained to get them down?”

Martinez: “Just, it’s tough. It’s just one of those things you have to get used to, and it being the second game, we are going to learn from today and have the understanding to make sure it doesn’t hurt us when it comes to an important time.”

FOX6’s Tim Van Vooren: “What would you say the demeanor was in the locker room and from your coaches? People think they come and bring you a big speech. That didn’t necessarily happen after a game like this we know, but what is demeanor — what is the vibe you pick up?”

Martinez: “I mean, it was deflated, but I think overall, we understand that we were lucky to come out with the tie and it’s one of those moments where we need to move forward from it and make the corrections because that’s what a good team will do and you can’t kind of look back and make excuses and keep thinking about it.”