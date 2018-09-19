‘Highest quality ingredients:’ 2 businesses to check out on Harwood Ave. in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA -- It's another walkable Wednesday and today Kramp is checking out the Village in Wauwatosa. He spent the morning on Harwood Avenue where you can find Tabal Chocolate and Heinsight Leather.

About Tabal Chocolate (website)

In the summer of 2012 Dan Bieser set out to create the best chocolate imaginable. He started with old school chocolate making tools that were made from scratch and others that could be used in a home kitchen. Dan began the quest for a healthy flavorful chocolate, an amazing hot chocolate, and a world wide adventure of relationship building.

Beginning with some Lachandon Jungle cacao and other horizontally traded ingredients, Tabal Chocolate began a journey to help stabilize a challenged neighborhood and to part take in the development of the craft chocolate industry in the US.

Tabal Chocolate is vegan, gluten-free, soy free, and made from the highest quality ingredients. Our chocolate is made bean-to-bar in small batches using stone grinders.

In April of 2017 we opened our first retail store! Located at 7515 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. In our new location we produce all our chocolate in small batches. You can come and see the cacao being ground into chocolate and our chocolate makers hard at work! We now also offer classes in chocolate making, Brazilian brigadeiro (Truffles), gelato and chocolate sorbet (dairy free) made with our dark chocolate at our storefront location.