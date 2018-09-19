‘Highest quality ingredients:’ 2 businesses to check out on Harwood Ave. in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA -- It's another walkable Wednesday and today Kramp is checking out the Village in Wauwatosa. He spent the morning on Harwood Avenue where you can find Tabal Chocolate and Heinsight Leather.
About Tabal Chocolate (website)
In the summer of 2012 Dan Bieser set out to create the best chocolate imaginable. He started with old school chocolate making tools that were made from scratch and others that could be used in a home kitchen. Dan began the quest for a healthy flavorful chocolate, an amazing hot chocolate, and a world wide adventure of relationship building.
Beginning with some Lachandon Jungle cacao and other horizontally traded ingredients, Tabal Chocolate began a journey to help stabilize a challenged neighborhood and to part take in the development of the craft chocolate industry in the US.
Tabal Chocolate is vegan, gluten-free, soy free, and made from the highest quality ingredients. Our chocolate is made bean-to-bar in small batches using stone grinders.
In April of 2017 we opened our first retail store! Located at 7515 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. In our new location we produce all our chocolate in small batches. You can come and see the cacao being ground into chocolate and our chocolate makers hard at work! We now also offer classes in chocolate making, Brazilian brigadeiro (Truffles), gelato and chocolate sorbet (dairy free) made with our dark chocolate at our storefront location.
About Heinsight Leather (website)
Heinsight's roots began in the 1980's when founder Cindy Hein was doing tailoring, alterations and custom bridal out of her home.
After studying costuming in the theater department at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Cindy worked with a leather designer who taught her all about sewing with leather, that's where she became hooked. To become established she knew a storefront was imperative.
In 1997, Heinsight was opened in the charming village of Wauwatosa and over the years has continually evolved. Besides offering custom leather, leather alteration and repair; Heinsight has an eclectic selection of jackets, shearlings, fur accessories, handbags and much more!
All the work is done on the premise with Labradoodle "Maggie" overseeing everything. She's the official greeter of the shop.
After over 30 years of creating and sewing, Heinsight is one of Milwaukee's most unique leather boutiques. Cindy wants you to always look your best; she'll make it fit so you look fabulous!