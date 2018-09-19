Maroon 5 set to perform at Super Bowl LIII halftime show

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, (l-r) Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 peform onstage during 'One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief' at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, (l-r) Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 peform onstage during 'One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief' at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Maroon 5 has been announced to perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.
Variety is reporting the pop-rockers, known for hits like “She Will be Loved” and “Makes me Wonder” will take the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the beloved show which in recent years has seen performers such as Coldplay, Lada Gaga and Bruno Mars.
The band, which scored a summer hit with their Cardi B collaboration, “I Like It.”
Also recently collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on a song titled, “Don’t Wanna Know.”
33.755448
-84.400855