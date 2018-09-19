× Maroon 5 set to perform at Super Bowl LIII halftime show

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 has been announced to perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.

Variety is reporting the pop-rockers, known for hits like “She Will be Loved” and “Makes me Wonder” will take the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the beloved show which in recent years has seen performers such as Coldplay, Lada Gaga and Bruno Mars.

The band, which scored a summer hit with their Cardi B collaboration, “I Like It.”

Also recently collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on a song titled, “Don’t Wanna Know.”