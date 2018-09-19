× McDonald’s makes changes to beloved apple pie

MILWAUKEE — Some changes have been made to a classic McDonald’s treat.

Officials announced they have altered the recipe for their apple pie. The beloved dessert supposedly includes less ingredients, and a whole new look.

The pies are now covered in a lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping.

McDonald’s officials said they’re made with six different kinds of apples that are 100 percent American grown.

The pies clock in at 240 calories.

As you might have guessed, customers have weighed in on the changes on social media — offering mixed reviews.