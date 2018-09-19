MPD: Suspects wanted in connection to armed carjacking near Teutonia and Florist Avenues

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an armed carjacking that happened near North Teutonia and West Florist Avenues.

Police say on Monday, Aug. 6 two suspects pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle. Suspect one, the passenger, approached the victim’s vehicle with a handgun and opened the driver’s side door.

Officials say the victim jumped out of the car and fled.

Suspect one got in the car and took off. The suspect’s vehicle also fled the scene.

Officials describe suspect one as a male, black, 25-30 years of age, weighing 180-200 pounds, standing 6’0″-6’2″ tall, with a dark complexion and beard.

Suspect two is described as a male, black.

The suspects’ vehicle was a gray 1997-2005 Chevrolet Malibu or gray 1997-1999 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.