Oconomowoc PD: Wedding, engagement rings stolen in Kmart burglary

OCONOMOWOC — Police are looking for the public’s help in connection with a burglary of jewelry at the Kmart store in that city.

The burglary happened around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. Officials say one suspect appears to have used a spark plug to throw at the glass door to gain entry. That suspect then used a hammer to break into one of the jewelry display cases.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the display case that contained the most expensive jewelry and did not enter any of the other ones. Officials say numerous wedding and engagement rings were stolen.

The suspect then apparently left the shattered spark plug and the hammer at the scene.

If you have information that could help investigators solve this case, you are urged to contact the Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4401.