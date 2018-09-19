× Packers face first road test when they venture to nation’s capital

WASHINGTON — The Green Bay Packers face their first road test when they head to our nation’s capital to face the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 23

Kickoff for the game is set for noon — and you can only see the game on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, The Packers have won five of the last seven regular-season contests between the two clubs. Green Bay is 18-14-1 (.563) against Washington during the regular season. While the Redskins have won the past two regular-season home games against the Packers, Green Bay won the 2015 NFC Wild Card contest at Washington, 35-18.

Green Bay is opening the season with three NFC opponents for the first time since 2012. If the Packers win on Sunday, they will open up without a loss through

the first three games of the season for the 22nd time since 1919 and just the eighth time since 1970. Out of the previous 21 times, Green Bay held a record of 2-0-1 after three games just four times (1967, 1943, 1932, 1920).