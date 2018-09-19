× Police: 1 arrested, 1 taken to hospital after crash following pursuit

MILWAUKEE — One person was arrested and another taken to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash near 32nd and Lisbon.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m., when police spotted a reckless driver, and a pursuit ensued.

Police said the driver attempted to elude officers, and collided with another vehicle.

It was determined the suspect vehicle was stolen, and the driver was arrested. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.